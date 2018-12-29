Steelers' star receiver Antonio Brown changes jersey nameplate to 'Browns'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Steelers fans and players are sending their best wishes to the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Why? For a chance at the playoffs, Pittsburgh needs Cleveland to win. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and a Cleveland Browns win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter to show support of the Browns, by adding an extra "s" on his nameplate on the back of his jerseys.

Pittsburgh hasn't missed the playoffs since 2013, so you can say a lot is riding on the Browns as they travel to Baltimore.