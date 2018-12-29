Steelers' star receiver Antonio Brown changes jersey nameplate to 'Browns'

by Sarah Wynn

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 

Steelers fans and players are sending their best wishes to the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Why? For a chance at the playoffs, Pittsburgh needs Cleveland to win. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and a Cleveland Browns win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter to show support of the Browns, by adding an extra "s" on his nameplate on the back of his jerseys.

Pittsburgh hasn't missed the playoffs since 2013, so you can say a lot is riding on the Browns as they travel to Baltimore.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Doctors warn parents as peak season approaches for dangerous respiratory virus

Doctors warn parents as peak season approaches for dangerous respiratory virus
2
 

Man dies after train hits vehicle in Orange Township

Man dies after train hits vehicle in Orange Township
3
 

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48
4
 

Columbus Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in June 2018

Columbus Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in June 2018
5
 

School bus driver saves up money to purchase Christmas gifts for every kid on his route

School bus driver saves up money to purchase Christmas gifts for every kid on his route

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WTTE

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Doctors warn parents as peak season approaches for dangerous respiratory virus

Doctors warn parents as peak season approaches for dangerous respiratory virus
2

Man dies after train hits vehicle in Orange Township

Man dies after train hits vehicle in Orange Township
3

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48
4

Columbus Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in June 2018

Columbus Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in June 2018
5

School bus driver saves up money to purchase Christmas gifts for every kid on his route

School bus driver saves up money to purchase Christmas gifts for every kid on his route
6

Groveport Marching Band wins Grand Champion at Peach Bowl

Groveport Marching Band wins Grand Champion at Peach Bowl
7

Ohio State marching band prepares for the Rose Bowl

Ohio State marching band prepares for the Rose Bowl
8

California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants

California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants
9

12-year-old Wash. state girl battling deadly staph infection

12-year-old Wash. state girl battling deadly staph infection
10

2nd Cincinnati policeman reprimanded for using racial slur

2nd Cincinnati policeman reprimanded for using racial slur